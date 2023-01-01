Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Shadow

27,196 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Shadow

2008 Honda Shadow

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Shadow

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1694030776
  2. 1694030780
  3. 1694030786
  4. 1694030792
  5. 1694030797
  6. 1694030802
  7. 1694030809
  8. 1694030814
  9. 1694030819
  10. 1694030823
  11. 1694030828
  12. 1694030833
  13. 1694030838
  14. 1694030848
  15. 1694030870
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,196KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386429
  • Stock #: 1071A
  • VIN: JH2RC50668K420322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 27,196 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2004 Chrysler 300M
191,270 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac G6
106,085 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 178,237 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory