2008 Hyundai Accent

53,925 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL, ONLY 53,000KMS, AUTO, HATCH, CERTIFIED

11993022

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL, ONLY 53,000KMS, AUTO, HATCH, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,925KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN35C68U080844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,925 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Hyundai Accent