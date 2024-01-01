Menu
2008 Hyundai Accent

95,849 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Accent

12035143

2008 Hyundai Accent

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,849KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN35C88U092655

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 95,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

2008 Hyundai Accent