2008 Hyundai Elantra

228,777 KM

+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

228,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10432905
  • Stock #: 23-5067B
  • VIN: KMHDU45D48U488443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,777 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in London.

This sedan has 228,777 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/




Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.

If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.

We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna

Interior

Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome accents

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Convenience

Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Clock: In-dash

Additional Features

4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Rear Leg Room: 890 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Overall Length: 4,505 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,372 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

