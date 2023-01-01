$CALL+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2008 Hyundai Elantra
Location
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
228,777KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10432905
- Stock #: 23-5067B
- VIN: KMHDU45D48U488443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,777 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 228,777 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
Interior
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Convenience
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Rear Leg Room: 890 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Overall Length: 4,505 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,372 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
