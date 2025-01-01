Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 5-Pass for sale in London, ON

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,060 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5-Pass

Watch This Vehicle
13162828

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5-Pass

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1762649252
  2. 1762649252
  3. 1762649252
  4. 1762649252
  5. 1762649252
  6. 1762649252
  7. 1762649252
  8. 1762649252
  9. 1762649252
  10. 1762649252
  11. 1762649252
  12. 1762649252
  13. 1762649252
  14. 1762649252
  15. 1762649252
  16. 1762649252
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,060KM
VIN 5NMSG13E68H178220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1108A
  • Mileage 95,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Kia Rondo EX, VERY CLEAN, OILED, ONLY 154KMS, AUTO, CERT for sale in London, ON
2011 Kia Rondo EX, VERY CLEAN, OILED, ONLY 154KMS, AUTO, CERT 154,454 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL, MANUAL, HATCH, ONLY 176KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL, MANUAL, HATCH, ONLY 176KMS, CERTIFIED 176,621 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, ONLY 73KMS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, ONLY 73KMS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 73,942 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe