2008 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 1 5 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10034208

10034208 Stock #: 1049A

1049A VIN: KM8JM12B88U897291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 92,151 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.