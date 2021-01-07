Menu
2008 Infiniti EX35

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

AWD+GPS+LANE ASSIST+RADAR CRUISE+PARKING AID+BOSE

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

183,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6453747
  • Stock #: S103330
  • VIN: JNKAJ09F68M363172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 INFINITI EX35 PREMIUM ALL WHEEL DRIVE

 

--- AS-IS ONLY - You Certify You Save --- PLEASE Read Before Calling --- We did not inspect for safety ---

 

- This vehicle is being sold AS-IS ONLY because of vehicle age and km's. 

- WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED THIS VEHICLE, WE DONT KNOW THE COST OF CERTIFICATION.

- Vehicle Runs and Drive.

- Safety Certification Requirements UNKNOWN.

- Mechanics Welcome.

- Financing is not available on this Vehicle.

- Selling Price is plus HST and Licensing.

- The price is FIRM.

519-777-2608

 

Titanium Auto LTD

291 Springbank Dr.

London, ON. N6J 1G4

www.TitaniumAuto.ca

 

As per OMVIC we have to disclose the following statement for AS-IS vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM
AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start

