+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2008 INFINITI EX35 PREMIUM ALL WHEEL DRIVE
--- AS-IS ONLY - You Certify You Save --- PLEASE Read Before Calling --- We did not inspect for safety ---
- This vehicle is being sold AS-IS ONLY because of vehicle age and km's.
- WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED THIS VEHICLE, WE DONT KNOW THE COST OF CERTIFICATION.
- Vehicle Runs and Drive.
- Safety Certification Requirements UNKNOWN.
- Mechanics Welcome.
- Financing is not available on this Vehicle.
- Selling Price is plus HST and Licensing.
- The price is FIRM.
519-777-2608
Titanium Auto LTD
291 Springbank Dr.
London, ON. N6J 1G4
www.TitaniumAuto.ca
As per OMVIC we have to disclose the following statement for AS-IS vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4