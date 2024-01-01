Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Jeep Wrangler

263,177 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1717455613
  2. 1717455619
  3. 1717455626
  4. 1717455631
  5. 1717455636
  6. 1717455641
  7. 1717455651
  8. 1717455663
  9. 1717455673
  10. 1717455685
  11. 1717455695
  12. 1717455700
  13. 1717455709
  14. 1717455715
  15. 1717455719
  16. 1717455723
  17. 1717455729
  18. 1717455736
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
263,177KM
Good Condition
VIN 1J4GA59158L643551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,177 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler for sale in London, ON
2008 Jeep Wrangler 263,177 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale in London, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer 102,061 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 466,748 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Wrangler