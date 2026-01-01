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Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler X for sale in London, ON

2008 Jeep Wrangler

227,160 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Jeep Wrangler

X

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14234741.815855798?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=22854

2008 Jeep Wrangler

X

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
227,160KM
VIN 1J4FA24138L606564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1156
  • Mileage 227,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Jeep Wrangler