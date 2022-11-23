Menu
2008 Jeep Wrangler

173,000 KM

Details Features

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

4WD Sahara

4WD Sahara

Location

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9374788
  • Stock #: 7676
  • VIN: 1J8FA541X8L623233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

