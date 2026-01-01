Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Kia Sedona

183,799 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Kia Sedona

EX, MINIVAN, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, LOADED, AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
14423814

2008 Kia Sedona

EX, MINIVAN, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, LOADED, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1783904691688
  2. 1783904692219
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
183,799KM
Fair Condition
VIN KNDMB233386259863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5I LIMITED, TECH PKG, LEATHER, ROOF, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5I LIMITED, TECH PKG, LEATHER, ROOF, AS IS 269,347 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Honda Civic LX-G, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2002 Honda Civic LX-G, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX, MINIVAN, 7 PASSENGER, V6, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2018 Kia Sedona LX, MINIVAN, 7 PASSENGER, V6, AS IS SPECIAL 292,047 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Kia Sedona