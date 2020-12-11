Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Kia Sportage

237,700 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Sportage

2008 Kia Sportage

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Sportage

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6338978
  2. 6338978
  3. 6338978
  4. 6338978
  5. 6338978
  6. 6338978
  7. 6338978
  8. 6338978
  9. 6338978
  10. 6338978
  11. 6338978
  12. 6338978
  13. 6338978
  14. 6338978
Contact Seller

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

237,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6338978
  • Stock #: 13887
  • VIN: KNDJF722487544143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without a safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today!*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2012 Honda Odyssey
 150,272 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150
 353,473 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark
 52,232 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory