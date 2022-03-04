$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2008 Lexus RX 350
RX 350
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
125,870KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8586908
- Stock #: m21
- VIN: 2t2hk31u58c073958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,870 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
