2008 Mazda CX-9

220,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

2008 Mazda CX-9

2008 Mazda CX-9

2008 Mazda CX-9

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339464
  • VIN: JM3TB38A180144259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mazda In Excellent Condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

