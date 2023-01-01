$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Manal Motors
519-872-5166
2008 Mazda CX-9
Location
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10339464
- VIN: JM3TB38A180144259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mazda In Excellent Condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3