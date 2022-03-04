Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

207,075 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

*E350*3.5L V6*LEATHER*ROOF LOADED*AS IS SPECIAL

*E350*3.5L V6*LEATHER*ROOF LOADED*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

207,075KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8545649
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: WDBUF87X28B200748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

