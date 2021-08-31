Menu
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

185,716 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

Evolution MR*700HP*AMS TURBO KIT*WHEELS*

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

Evolution MR*700HP*AMS TURBO KIT*WHEELS*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

185,716KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7990407
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JA3AW56V68U608269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,716 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECIFICATIONS FROM PREVIOUS OWNER

2.0 700HP
new engine 50,000 km ago
$8000 turbo kit, AMS
900 cc fuel injectors
walbro 450 fuel pump
upgraded clutch
32 psi boost. Engine rated for 50
new coil overs
upgraded Hawk 5.0 brake pads
cobb anti sway bars front and rear
front and rear brace, Cusco
Sony double Din stereo
Cosmis MR2 wheels, Continentil Extream contact tires
Full Invidia Exaust

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

