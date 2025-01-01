$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan 350Z
GRAND TOURING ROADSTER, MANUAL, ONLY 46KMS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
46,125KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1BZ36A58M852691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 46,125 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
