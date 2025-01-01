Menu
2008 Nissan 350Z

46,125 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GRAND TOURING ROADSTER, MANUAL, ONLY 46KMS, CERT

12428298

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1744981680
  2. 1744981681
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
46,125KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1BZ36A58M852691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 46,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

