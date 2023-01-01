2008 Nissan Altima

$2,700 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 8 , 2 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9752266

9752266 Stock #: OX:7098

OX:7098 VIN: 1N4AL21E88C194892

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OX:7098

Mileage 298,220 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.