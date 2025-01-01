Menu
Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 for sale in London, ON

2008 Nissan Sentra

196,634 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Nissan Sentra

2.0

13162831

2008 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,634KM
VIN 3N1AB61E08L630601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1146A
  • Mileage 196,634 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Nissan Sentra