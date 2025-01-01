$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2008 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
196,634KM
VIN 3N1AB61E08L630601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1146A
- Mileage 196,634 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
