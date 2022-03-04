Menu
2008 Nissan Sentra

148,505 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Nissan Sentra

2008 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S*AUTO*SEDAN*4 CYL*GREAT ON FUEL*ONLY 148KMS*

2008 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S*AUTO*SEDAN*4 CYL*GREAT ON FUEL*ONLY 148KMS*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

148,505KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468424
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E88L683241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,505 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

