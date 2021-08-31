2008 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8060494

8060494 Stock #: SP2497

SP2497 VIN: 3N1BC13E38L377761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.