2008 Pontiac G6
Low KMS - AS TRADED AS IS - NEEDS MECHANICAL & BODY WORK
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
Used
145,486KM
VIN 1G2ZG57B584287612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD24
- Mileage 145,486 KM
Vehicle Description
This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
