2008 Pontiac Grand Prix
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
210,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9010765
- Stock #: 7621
- VIN: 2G2WP552881193984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
