Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

210,000 KM

Details Features

$4,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,991

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010765
  • Stock #: 7621
  • VIN: 2G2WP552881193984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2016 Subaru Outback ...
 122,000 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Grand P...
 210,000 KM
$4,991 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano S...
 126,000 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory