<p>Runs, Drives, No Check Engine light on, Does have some rust and a couple scratch but otherwise body is in fairly good shape. May need a wheel bearing getting a slight noise from front end. No Accidents reported on Car-Fax </p>

2008 Pontiac Torrent

235,231 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Torrent

2008 Pontiac Torrent

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,231KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CKDL33F986325493

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,231 KM

Runs, Drives, No Check Engine light on, Does have some rust and a couple scratch but otherwise body is in fairly good shape. May need a wheel bearing getting a slight noise from front end. No Accidents reported on Car-Fax

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Voice Recognition

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Pontiac Torrent