$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Pontiac Torrent
2008 Pontiac Torrent
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,231KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2CKDL33F986325493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,231 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Check Engine light on, Does have some rust and a couple scratch but otherwise body is in fairly good shape. May need a wheel bearing getting a slight noise from front end. No Accidents reported on Car-Fax
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
Voice Recognition
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2017 Ford Explorer Platinum Awd 156,332 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 148,027 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Crossfire 70,848 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Pontiac Torrent