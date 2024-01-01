Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Subaru Impreza

155,653 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Subaru Impreza

Watch This Vehicle
12006340

2008 Subaru Impreza

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1733973734
  2. 1733973736
  3. 1733973739
  4. 1733973741
  5. 1733973743
  6. 1733973745
  7. 1733973748
  8. 1733973750
  9. 1733973752
  10. 1733973755
  11. 1733973757
  12. 1733973759
  13. 1733973761
  14. 1733973764
  15. 1733973766
  16. 1733973768
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,653KM
As Is Condition
VIN JF1GH61668H816372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,653 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra 107 CI, 6 SPEED, TOURING, LOADED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra 107 CI, 6 SPEED, TOURING, LOADED, AS IS 46,555 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S, MANUAL, 2 SETS WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S, MANUAL, 2 SETS WHEELS, CERTIFIED 197,488 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, V6, 4WD, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, V6, 4WD, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS 303,725 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Impreza