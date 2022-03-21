2008 Suzuki GSX-R600

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 6 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8735057

8735057 Stock #: m36

m36 VIN: js1gn7ea682102911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE/BLUE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sport Bike

Mileage 28,696 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.