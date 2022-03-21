Menu
2008 Suzuki GSX-R600

28,696 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735057
  • Stock #: m36
  • VIN: js1gn7ea682102911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE/BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

