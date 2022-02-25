Menu
2008 Suzuki Hayabusa

15,303 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Suzuki Hayabusa

2008 Suzuki Hayabusa

GSXR 1300*ONLY 15,000KMS*LOW KMS*ALL STOCK

2008 Suzuki Hayabusa

GSXR 1300*ONLY 15,000KMS*LOW KMS*ALL STOCK

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,303KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8398683
  • VIN: JS1GX72A282110325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 15,303 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

