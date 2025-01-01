Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Camry

58,642 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle
12175249

2008 Toyota Camry

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1739240561
  2. 1739240564
  3. 1739240567
  4. 1739240569
  5. 1739240572
  6. 1739240576
  7. 1739240578
  8. 1739240581
  9. 1739240583
  10. 1739240586
  11. 1739240589
  12. 1739240591
  13. 1739240594
  14. 1739240597
  15. 1739240600
  16. 1739240602
  17. 1739240604
  18. 1739240609
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,642KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BB46K48U041878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Sonata 164,491 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Camry for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota Camry 58,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra for sale in London, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Camry