Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota RAV4

235,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12814069

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1753915553035
  2. 1753915553560
  3. 1753915553989
  4. 1753915554423
  5. 1753915554892
  6. 1753915555323
  7. 1753915555767
  8. 1753915556219
  9. 1753915556728
  10. 1753915557153
  11. 1753915557582
  12. 1753915558039
  13. 1753915558464
  14. 1753915558865
  15. 1753915559295
  16. 1753915559695
  17. 1753915560120
  18. 1753915560543
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,000KM
VIN JTMBK31V786044701

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Victory Cross Country for sale in London, ON
2012 Victory Cross Country 58,505 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Indian Chief CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE, LOADED, LIGHT DAMAGE, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2019 Indian Chief CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE, LOADED, LIGHT DAMAGE, AS IS 35,020 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX STREET GLIDE, 103CI, 6 SPEED, EXHAUST, UPGRADED for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX STREET GLIDE, 103CI, 6 SPEED, EXHAUST, UPGRADED 100,009 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Toyota RAV4