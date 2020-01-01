2008 Toyota RAV4

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Local Trade!
RAV4+4WD+Cruise Control+Keyless Entry+AUX Input+Power Options+2 Keys+New Water Pump in 09/29/2014 From Toyota at 133,440 KMs+New Struts in 10/16/2014 from Toyota
Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!
--519-697-0190--
Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK!
$5,999
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Full Interior and exterior detail.
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM
Sunday: Closed
Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.
Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199
90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info
WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5