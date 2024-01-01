Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

252,821 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD, 4X4, CREW CAB, CERTIFIED

2008 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD, 4X4, CREW CAB, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,821KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TEMU52N18Z532171

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 252,821 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Alloy Wheels

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

CD Player

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Toyota Tacoma