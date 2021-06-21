Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

417,385 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Toyota Tacoma

2008 Toyota Tacoma

EXT CAB*4X4*AUTOMATIC*V6*AS IS SPECIAL

2008 Toyota Tacoma

EXT CAB*4X4*AUTOMATIC*V6*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

417,385KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7484574
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5TEUU42N78Z490793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 417,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

