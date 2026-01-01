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2008 Toyota Yaris

41,688 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Toyota Yaris

CE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 41KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

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14234786

2008 Toyota Yaris

CE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 41KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1780878374
  2. 1780878374
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,688KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDJT923585141328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,688 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Toyota Yaris