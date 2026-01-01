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2008 Toyota Yaris
CE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 41KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
2008 Toyota Yaris
CE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 41KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
41,688KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDJT923585141328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,688 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2008 Toyota Yaris