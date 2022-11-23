Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

191,815 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,815KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9391264
  Stock #: 1119a
  VIN: JTDKT923985175695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1119a
  • Mileage 191,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

