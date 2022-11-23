$4,995+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2008 Toyota Yaris
SEDAN*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*GREAT ON FUEL*AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
248,632KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9434949
- Stock #: M49
- VIN: JTDBT903X81195836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4