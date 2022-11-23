2008 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 8 , 6 3 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434949

9434949 Stock #: M49

M49 VIN: JTDBT903X81195836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 248,632 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.