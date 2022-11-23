Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

248,632 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

SEDAN*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*GREAT ON FUEL*AS IS SPECIAL

2008 Toyota Yaris

SEDAN*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*GREAT ON FUEL*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

248,632KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9434949
  • Stock #: M49
  • VIN: JTDBT903X81195836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

