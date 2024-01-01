Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

61,776 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

HATCH, YELLOW, ONLY 61,000KMS, MANUAL, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1728001340
  2. 1728001341
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,776KM
Good Condition
VIN 9BWEL21J984015963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,776 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
