<p> </p><p><span style=color: #4677af; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 600; background-color: #ffffff;>4dr HB Man CITY GOLF CLASSIC SHARP HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoorspecials) where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart!!!!!!! selling as is</span></p>

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

230,575 KM

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

4dr HB Man

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

4dr HB Man

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,575KM
As Is Condition
VIN 9BWEL41J284027545

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,575 KM

4dr HB Man CITY GOLF CLASSIC SHARP HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoorspecials) where " Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart!!!!!!! selling as is

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2008 Volkswagen City Golf