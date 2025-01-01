$2,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 Volkswagen City Golf
4dr HB Man
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,575KM
As Is Condition
VIN 9BWEL41J284027545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,575 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr HB Man CITY GOLF CLASSIC SHARP HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoorspecials) where " Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart!!!!!!! selling as is
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
