2008 Volkswagen Passat

235,472 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2008 Volkswagen Passat

2008 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 T

2008 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 T

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

235,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9275113
  • VIN: WVWAK73CX8E043949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Jetta Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Fuel Economy Durable for all seasons

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

