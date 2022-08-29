$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Passat
2.0 T
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
235,472KM
- Listing ID: 9275113
- VIN: WVWAK73CX8E043949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic Jetta Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Fuel Economy Durable for all seasons
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
