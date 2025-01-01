Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700

1,234 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700

HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
12263044

2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700

HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1741549355
  2. 1741549356
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,234KM
Poor Condition
VIN JY4AM13W18C002315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 1,234 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Ford Fusion for sale in London, ON
2008 Ford Fusion 103,141 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford F-150 164,088 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Sportage for sale in London, ON
2011 Kia Sportage 260,956 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700