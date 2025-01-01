Menu
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 FI EPS

4,732 KM

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 FI EPS

HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS

12348135

2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 FI EPS

HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,732KM
As Is Condition
VIN JY4AM13W18C002315

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 4,732 KM

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 FI EPS