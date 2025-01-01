$2,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 FI EPS
HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 FI EPS
HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,732KM
As Is Condition
VIN JY4AM13W18C002315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # XXXX
- Mileage 4,732 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFED 195,152 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4, Double Cab, Custom, 5.3 V8, NO ACCIDENTS 288,589 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300E 300E-24V, AUTO, ONLY 187KMS, JAPAN IMPORT, NO RUST 187,190 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 FI EPS