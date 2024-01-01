$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2009 Audi A4
QUATTRO, MANUAL, ONLY 64,000KMS, CERTIFIED
2009 Audi A4
QUATTRO, MANUAL, ONLY 64,000KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,192KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAULF68KX9N072471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,192 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT, AUTO, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, ONLY 82KMS, CERT 82,727 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 156KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERT 156,804 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD, LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, CERTIFIED 248,307 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2009 Audi A4