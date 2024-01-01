Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Buick Lucerne

81,058 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Buick Lucerne

CX, ONLY 81KMS, LEATHER, LOADED CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Buick Lucerne

CX, ONLY 81KMS, LEATHER, LOADED CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1722186213
  2. 1722186215
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,058KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G4HP57M99U108851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 HIGH COUNTRY, CREW CAB, TOP OF THE LINE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 HIGH COUNTRY, CREW CAB, TOP OF THE LINE, CERTIFIED 289,904 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT, MANUAL, ROOF RACK, CAM, ALLOYS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT, MANUAL, ROOF RACK, CAM, ALLOYS, AS IS 321,468 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 121KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 121KMS, CERTIFIED 121,873 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Buick Lucerne