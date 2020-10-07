Menu
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

145,840 KM

Details Features

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

LT w/1SA

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

145,840KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6212952
  • Stock #: 1151
  • VIN: 1G1AT58H997232466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1151
  • Mileage 145,840 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

