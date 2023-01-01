$6,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
2009 Chevrolet Equinox
2009 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,991
+ taxes & licensing
179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9650821
- Stock #: 2943A
- VIN: 2CNDL33F796248126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8