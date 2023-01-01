Menu
2009 Chevrolet Equinox

179,000 KM

Details Features

$6,991

+ tax & licensing
$6,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,991

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650821
  • Stock #: 2943A
  • VIN: 2CNDL33F796248126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
