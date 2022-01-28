Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

170,022 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,022KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2GCEK13C191103148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

