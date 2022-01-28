$CALL+ tax & licensing
Target Auto Centre
519-936-5675
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,022KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8165542
- Stock #: 1103148
- VIN: 2GCEK13C191103148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,022 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4