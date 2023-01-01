$31,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
LTZ Dually 4WD Crew Cab
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
229,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9967355
- Stock #: 7747
- VIN: 1GCJK73679F151015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8