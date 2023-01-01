$2,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
156,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10174632
- Stock #: 23-007733-09
- VIN: 1B3HB48A09D232302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Needs Brakes, Needs Rockers, No Check Engines lights, Low Kilometers, Accident Reported over $3000 on CarFax,AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull London to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control&nb...
