Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><span style=color: #4677af; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 600; background-color: #ffffff;>2dr Cpe Hot Hot Hot Red on Blk a Real Looker Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!</span></p>

2009 Dodge Challenger

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle
12770309

2009 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1752865227250
  2. 1752865227825
  3. 1752865228297
  4. 1752865228768
  5. 1752865229233
  6. 1752865229952
  7. 1752865230410
  8. 1752865230912
  9. 1752865231404
  10. 1752865231903
  11. 1752865232402
  12. 1752865232894
  13. 1752865233354
  14. 1752865233820
  15. 1752865234277
  16. 1752865234723
  17. 1752865235240
  18. 1752865235698
  19. 1752865236148
  20. 1752865236634
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2B3lj44v49h590799

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 

2dr Cpe Hot Hot Hot Red on Blk a Real Looker Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 157,744 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in London, ON
2011 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 194,549 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLT for sale in London, ON
2007 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLT 261,743 KM $2,700 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2009 Dodge Challenger