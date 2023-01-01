$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Manal Motors
519-872-5166
2009 Dodge Charger
HC
Location
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
232,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10339416
- Stock #: 1
- VIN: 2B3KA43V89H572612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2009 Dodge Charger With Safety
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3