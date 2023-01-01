Menu
2009 Dodge Charger

232,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

2009 Dodge Charger

2009 Dodge Charger

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

232,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: 1
  • VIN: 2B3KA43V89H572612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Charger With Safety

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

