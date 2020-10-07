Menu
2009 Dodge Charger

190,355 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2009 Dodge Charger

2009 Dodge Charger

R/T*RARE*MINT CONDITION*SUNROOF

2009 Dodge Charger

R/T*RARE*MINT CONDITION*SUNROOF

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,355KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6066609
  VIN: 2B3LA53T39H640999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,355 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals

